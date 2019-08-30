STURGEON, Sandra
known to friends as "Sandy" passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on August 22, 2019 at the age of 80 years. She was born on January 28, 1939, in Cayuga, Indiana. Sandy was a longtime Tucson resident and graduated from Tucson High School in 1958. At an early age, Sandy discovered her love of reading and traveling which led to a lifetime dream of going to Europe. On July 18, 1959, after a whirlwind romance, she married the love of her life, Ted Sturgeon, on the steps of the old Pinal County Courthouse in Florence, Arizona. They raised two sons and two daughters. Sandy worked for many years at Montgomery Wards and People's Choice TV. Sandy joins her husband, Ted; son-in-law, Micheal and grandson, Jeremy in Heaven. She is survived by her children, Jim (Eileen) Sturgeon, Randy Argraves, Bonnie (Mark) Ellery and Jeff (Pearly) Sturgeon; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and sister, Linda (Don) Clark. A private family service will be held to celebrate Sandy's life. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2019