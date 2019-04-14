BARROW, Sandy born on August 14, 1943 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Lynn (Russ) Akens, Pamela (Mike) Barrow-Wallace and Thomas Barrow (Olivia); grandchildren, Ione, Matthew, April and Dakota and five great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any charity. Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
(520) 885-6741
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019