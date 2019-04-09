BERLIN, Sanford S. On April 6, 2019, we lost a compassionate and loving family physician, former hospital chief of staff, psychiatrist, father, brother, friend and mentor in the Tucson community. Sandy was born August 8, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan and at age nine moved with his family to Tucson until high school. His family joined the Temple Emanu-El congregation where he had his Bar Mitzvah. Later, after graduating from Mumford High School back in Detroit, he attended the University of Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University. He then studied at the College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, IA. He moved back to Tucson in the early 1960s and started a family medical practice. Sandy served as Chief of Staff at Tucson General Hospital. He later studied psychiatry at the University of Arizona and worked many years on the front lines of mental health issues at different hospitals and clinics in the area. Sandy was a leader in the Osteopathic community serving on various boards and campaigns to promote holistic medical care. He helped countless, primarily geriatric, patients later in his career cope with emotional and mental issues; specifically the treatment of depression. After many years living in the La Paloma area, Sandy moved in 2018 to the Brookdale Santa Catalina retirement community. Sandy is survived by his sister, Judy Berlin Clifford; son, Tony Berlin (wife Harris); daughter, Dina Lajoie (husband Gerry) and four grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Road. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Sandy to Community Bridges Inc., mental health treatment services at https://communitybridgesaz.org/contribute/ Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary