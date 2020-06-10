Santiago F. Gonzales
1924, - 2020
GONZALES, Santiago F.

Born July 25, 1924, entered Heaven on June 05, 2020. Survived by his children, Manuel, Carmen, Santiago Jr., Antonio, Mary, Alice, Gloria, Ernesto, Linda, and Gina as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also, his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and sons and daughters-in-law. Preceded by his, wife Ejinia; daughter, Virginia, and grandsons, Martin and Edward. Loved by all and never forgotten. He will be greatly missed but he will remain alive in the hearts of his family. A Mass will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Tucson AZ, 85701. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
520-622-7429
