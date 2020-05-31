KING, Sarah Elizabeth



(Wainright)



93, with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Sarah, on May 3, 2020. She was born April 17, 1927 in Warsaw, Indiana. Preceded in death by her husband, Johnny H King of 68 years. She is survived by Johnny Jr., Frank, Charles, Stuart, and Patricia along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sarah and Johnny operated their family business King's Carpet for over fifty years. Sarah along with running the business, was a mother who was always available to her five children and the voice of reason. She would do anything for her children. She will be greatly missed but our hearts are comforted knowing that she is in a better place. Special thanks to Desert Garden Assisted Living Group and Traditions Hospice Care for all their care, love and support. Audrey we love you. Services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.









