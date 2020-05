SATO, Sarahdied peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Peppi's House in Tucson, at the age of 96, May 21, 2020. Born in Littleton, Colorado, Sarah attended the University of Colorado School of Nursing. She married Dr. Sam I. Sato in 1945. They spent 50 years in Cleveland, Ohio where she was an active civic volunteer. Together they founded the Sato Center for Suzuki Studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music and established a number of scholarships and programs primarily in the fields of music and medicine. The couple retired to Tucson in 1995.Sarah was a kind and giving person doting on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband, Sam I. and her son, Stephen Douglas. She is survived by her son, Sam Edwin (Karen Clark); five grandchildren, Kristin Shotwell (Alexander), Marjorie Sullivan (Ryan), Blair Sato (Mitsuko), Brandon Sato and Stephen Douglas Sato, Jr. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Maxen Shotwell, Eloise, Olivia, Penelope and Jake Sullivan, Winston and Alistair Sato. She also is survived by one sister, Helen Budzynski and three sisters-in-law, Etsuko Sato, Kiyo Sato and Aiko Horiuchi. Many nieces and nephews survive.Services will be private. Friends may direct remembrances to Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.