Sarah Sato
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SATO, Sarah

died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Peppi's House in Tucson, at the age of 96, May 21, 2020. Born in Littleton, Colorado, Sarah attended the University of Colorado School of Nursing. She married Dr. Sam I. Sato in 1945. They spent 50 years in Cleveland, Ohio where she was an active civic volunteer. Together they founded the Sato Center for Suzuki Studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music and established a number of scholarships and programs primarily in the fields of music and medicine. The couple retired to Tucson in 1995.

Sarah was a kind and giving person doting on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Sam I. and her son, Stephen Douglas. She is survived by her son, Sam Edwin (Karen Clark); five grandchildren, Kristin Shotwell (Alexander), Marjorie Sullivan (Ryan), Blair Sato (Mitsuko), Brandon Sato and Stephen Douglas Sato, Jr. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Maxen Shotwell, Eloise, Olivia, Penelope and Jake Sullivan, Winston and Alistair Sato. She also is survived by one sister, Helen Budzynski and three sisters-in-law, Etsuko Sato, Kiyo Sato and Aiko Horiuchi. Many nieces and nephews survive.

Services will be private. Friends may direct remembrances to Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved