HELMICK, Scott Alan
61, of Tucson, passed away June 10, 2020. He was born August 19, 1958. Scott worked for IBM for 38 years. He is survived by his children, Royce, Lorraine, Deeanna and sister, Deb (Biglow). Celebration of Life will be hosted from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (PDT) Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Hops Sports Grill, Tucson as well as online. Friends are welcome to stop by in person, or online to share memories of Scott. Donations to UNICEF or charity of your choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in Arizona Daily Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.