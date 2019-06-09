Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEARY, Scott Eugene, DC,64, of Tucson, AZ, passed from this life on Monday, May 27, 2019, in the home of his mother, Marcia Weary, of Green Valley, AZ. He was born in York, NE, on June 11, 1954. His father, H. Eugene Weary, DDS, preceded him in passing in 2014. Dr. Weary attended Nebraska, Wesleyan University and received his Doctorate on September 30, 1977, from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, IA. Dr. Weary spent his first two years in practice in Melbourne, Australia, as an associate of his friend, Nickolas Kiss von Soly, DC. Returning to the USA, Dr. Weary established a solo practice in Shawnee, OK. In 1986 he fulfilled his dream to live in Arizona and entered a group practice in Tucson.Dr. Weary was dedicated to his patients, expressing concern during his short illness for several who needed his help. He was admired by his peers and siblings for his technical skill with patient care. He loved his profession, continued post-graduate studies, and was determined never to retire. A voracious reader, Dr. Weary acquired an outstanding library, having a life-long interest in Native American and Eastern history, religion and philosophy. Mark Twain was his favorite author. He attended the Borderlands Unitarian Universalist Church in Amado, AZ, was beloved of the congregation, where he helped create a beautiful Memory Garden.Besides his mother, Dr. Weary leaves behind his daughters, Rhyann Cope, her partner Harry, granddaughter, Hayden, Cope, Dallas, TX; Rhegan Lambert, her husband John, grandsons, Ethan and Declan Lambert, Sierra Vista, AZ; brother, Dana Weary, DC, his wife Kelli Pearson-Weary, DC, Spokane, WA; sister, Melanie Gale, DC, her husband Peter Gale, DC, West Windsor, VT; nephew, Joshua Gale, DC, Reading, VT; niece, Jenna Frankel, her husband Mathieu; grand-nephew, Logan, Watertown, MA; niece, Susannah Beattie, her husband Ryan, West Stockbridge, MA; brother, Bruce Weary, DC, his wife Dayna of Prescott, AZ; niece, Elysse Casson, her husband Brady, grand-nephew, Asher Casson, Anthem, AZ; niece, Hannah Garcia, her husband Alex, Avondale, AZ; sister, Leigh Ann Meloni, her partner Mark McGinty, Green Valley, AZ; niece, Stephanie Smith , her husband Wayne, grand-niece, Monique Montoya, grand-nephew, Christopher Montoya; niece, Melissa Knuffke, her husband Gavin, grand-nephew Gabriel, grand-niece, Giuliana; niece, Katie Martin, grand-nephew, Joshua Ortega, all of Sahuarita, AZ; his good friend, David Gear, Tucson, AZ, and many close associates, patients and friends.The family wishes to acknowledge with deep gratitude the many acts of love and condolences received during this difficult time. A Celebration of Dr. Weary's life is being planned for late October, in the Memory Garden at Borderlands Unitarian Universalist in Amado, AZ. For information, call BUU at (520) 648-0570 after October 1st. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

