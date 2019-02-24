Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selina Arizema MENDIBLES. View Sign

MENDIBLES, Selina Arizema 26, passed away on February 6, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Selina was born on September 1, 1992 to Jesus and Araceli Mendibles. Proceeded in death by her Tata Frank Figueroa and grandparants Jesus and Judy Mendibles. Survived by parents Jesus and Araceli Mendibles and her siblings, Daniel, Andrea, Jessica, Felicia, Anjelina, Leesa, Elijah, and many loved ones. Selina was passionate and unapologetically herself, an old soul full of life and laughter. A Viewing will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Avenidas Cremation and Burial at 1376 W. St. Mary's Rd. Tucson, AZ. Services and Celebration will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Tucson 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 5170 S. Julian Dr. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.





MENDIBLES, Selina Arizema 26, passed away on February 6, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Selina was born on September 1, 1992 to Jesus and Araceli Mendibles. Proceeded in death by her Tata Frank Figueroa and grandparants Jesus and Judy Mendibles. Survived by parents Jesus and Araceli Mendibles and her siblings, Daniel, Andrea, Jessica, Felicia, Anjelina, Leesa, Elijah, and many loved ones. Selina was passionate and unapologetically herself, an old soul full of life and laughter. A Viewing will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Avenidas Cremation and Burial at 1376 W. St. Mary's Rd. Tucson, AZ. Services and Celebration will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Tucson 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 5170 S. Julian Dr. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close