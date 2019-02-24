MENDIBLES, Selina Arizema 26, passed away on February 6, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Selina was born on September 1, 1992 to Jesus and Araceli Mendibles. Proceeded in death by her Tata Frank Figueroa and grandparants Jesus and Judy Mendibles. Survived by parents Jesus and Araceli Mendibles and her siblings, Daniel, Andrea, Jessica, Felicia, Anjelina, Leesa, Elijah, and many loved ones. Selina was passionate and unapologetically herself, an old soul full of life and laughter. A Viewing will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Avenidas Cremation and Burial at 1376 W. St. Mary's Rd. Tucson, AZ. Services and Celebration will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Tucson 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at 5170 S. Julian Dr. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selina Arizema MENDIBLES.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 24, 2019