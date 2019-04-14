Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seymour SIMON. View Sign

SIMON, Seymour 100, passed peacefully on April 10, 2019 among family. Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 18, 1919, he earned his BA at CCNY, law degree at St. John's and Masters of Law at NYU. Put himself through law school by serving as a policeman. Practiced maritime law as partner in his own firm, became international authority and was cited by US Supreme Court while raising family in NYC. Retired to Tucson with wife, Audrey in 1986. Enjoyed sailing, going to beach with family, playing stickball and street football. Was a devoted, loving and sacrificing husband, father and grandfather. Survived by wife, Audrey of 72 years; son, Neil, wife Diane and children, Lauren and Eric in Tucson; and son, Rob, wife Marisol, and children, Ben and Claire in Denver. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.





SIMON, Seymour 100, passed peacefully on April 10, 2019 among family. Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 18, 1919, he earned his BA at CCNY, law degree at St. John's and Masters of Law at NYU. Put himself through law school by serving as a policeman. Practiced maritime law as partner in his own firm, became international authority and was cited by US Supreme Court while raising family in NYC. Retired to Tucson with wife, Audrey in 1986. Enjoyed sailing, going to beach with family, playing stickball and street football. Was a devoted, loving and sacrificing husband, father and grandfather. Survived by wife, Audrey of 72 years; son, Neil, wife Diane and children, Lauren and Eric in Tucson; and son, Rob, wife Marisol, and children, Ben and Claire in Denver. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE. Funeral Home Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care

1687 W Prince Rd #101

Tucson , AZ 85705

(520) 347-4443 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close