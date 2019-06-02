GIN, Shang Oi
91, a longtime Tucson resident,
passed away on May 27, 2019, after a brief illness.
Preceded in death by her husband, Bock Sing Gin.
She is survived by son, Tommy Gin;
daughter, May Gin (Kent Zimmerman, M.D.);
grandsons, Scott Zimmerman
and Kevin Zimmerman (Gianna Miller)
and son, Danny Gin and grandsons, Bryan Gin and Derek Gin.
Private interment was held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at
MC Hospice/Peppi's House and are
grateful for their compassionate care.
Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019