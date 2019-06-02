Shang Oi Gin

East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ
85712
(520)-885-6741
Obituary
GIN, Shang Oi

91, a longtime Tucson resident,

passed away on May 27, 2019, after a brief illness.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bock Sing Gin.

She is survived by son, Tommy Gin;

daughter, May Gin (Kent Zimmerman, M.D.);

grandsons, Scott Zimmerman

and Kevin Zimmerman (Gianna Miller)

and son, Danny Gin and grandsons, Bryan Gin and Derek Gin.

Private interment was held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at

MC Hospice/Peppi's House and are

grateful for their compassionate care.

Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019
