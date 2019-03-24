Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharlette "Charlie" BURTON. View Sign

BURTON, Sharlette "Charlie" passed away peacefully January 18, 2019 after a ten-year courageous battle with cancer. A woman of many talents, Charlie always looked forward to the next adventure. Always passionate about her animals, fostering and adopting and working for the well being of them all. Charlie enjoyed good wine, art, music, traveling and most of all her friends. Professionally, Charlie was a respected art conservator and restorer. Locally Arizona Illustrated did a documentary featuring Charlie restoring a Ted De Grazia mural on a patio wall in a private home after many years of weather damage. She restored murals by important Arizona artists in Tucson, Duncan and Phoenix along with important paintings. Along with all her conservation work she was an award-winning water colorist. Her friends would like to thank Casa De La Luz Hospice at Hacienda at the River and the In-Home Hospice care givers. RN, Peggy and Aide, Terry for their gentle care and moral support. To the friends who came and shared stories, to Jeannie and the "ranch" ladies who checked in and to Carey who came and walked Dusty so faithfully. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please send your contact information to be informed of this event to James, P.O. Box 41865, Tucson, 85717. Per Charlie's wishes please consider a donation in her name to Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 70059, Oro Valley, AZ 85737.





Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close