Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Sunset Chapel
15920 N. Oracle Rd.
Catalina, AZ 85739
(520) 818-0038
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Hybki Kerr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Hybki Kerr Obituary
KERR, Sharon Hybki

a resident of Saddlebrooke, Arizona passed away at her home Thursday, July 4, 2019 with her family at her side. Sharon was born on August 22, 1956 in Bedford, England. Sharon was the daughter of Major Casimir F. Hybki and Clara Hybki (nee Kellerman). She leaves behind Dean Q. Kerr her husband of 30 years; a brother, Robert Hybki; sisters, Barbara Ruger and Elizabeth Parker; 16 nieces and nephews and their respective families. At the time of her passing Sharon was a current employee of the National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health as an Acquisition Librarian. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Santa Catalina Catholic Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the home of Barbara Ruger. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET CATALINA.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 11 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Desert Sunset Chapel
Download Now