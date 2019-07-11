KERR, Sharon Hybki



a resident of Saddlebrooke, Arizona passed away at her home Thursday, July 4, 2019 with her family at her side. Sharon was born on August 22, 1956 in Bedford, England. Sharon was the daughter of Major Casimir F. Hybki and Clara Hybki (nee Kellerman). She leaves behind Dean Q. Kerr her husband of 30 years; a brother, Robert Hybki; sisters, Barbara Ruger and Elizabeth Parker; 16 nieces and nephews and their respective families. At the time of her passing Sharon was a current employee of the National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health as an Acquisition Librarian. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held at Santa Catalina Catholic Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the home of Barbara Ruger. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET CATALINA. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 11 to July 14, 2019