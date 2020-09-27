STEWART, Sharon Kay (Parsons)May 23, 1939 - August 22, 2020One of Tucson's consummate educators, Sharon Kay Stewart "Shari" has entered eternity leaving so many wonderful memories in the hearts of those that knew and loved her. Her sudden passing, from the effects of pancreatic cancer, was a shock to all. Everyone saw her as a vivacious, well grounded, confident, always-giving, never-complaining lady. Shari was the cofounder, with her husband and fellow educator Bud, of The Academy of Tucson, a non-profit, K-12 Arizona chartered public school system which she served over the years in the various positions of teacher, principal, special education director, assistant superintendent and board member from 1986 until her death. Mrs. Stewart's unique combination of keen mind, knowledge, skill, organization, love and understanding engaged students in learning to trust themselves and others in their personal challenge to master the learning process. As an administrator she excelled in inspiring others to do their best as teachers and educational leaders. Her legacy lives in the methodology of instruction developed by her and used in The Academy of Tucson referred to as The Academy Way.Born in Muskegon, Michigan to George and Marie Devereaux Parsons, Sharon graduated from Muskegon High School and Muskegon Community College before moving to Tempe, AZ in 1960 to attend Arizona State University where she was active in Tri Sigma Sorority graduating with distinction in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and later in 1968 with a Master of Arts in Education. In 1962 she became an elementary teacher at Hohokam Elementary School in Scottsdale, AZ. She remained at Hohokam until 1972 when she joined the faculty of Sunrise Drive School in Catalina Foothills School District where she taught second grade. In 1980 she began teaching fifth grade at Agua Caliente Elementary School in Tanque Verde School District. While a teacher in Catalina Foothills Sharon earned AZ Certification as a special education teacher from the University of Arizona. She served in this capacity at Orange Grove Middle School and later in Tanque Verde School District where she was honored as Arizona Learning Disabilities Teacher of the Year in 1983.Shari enjoyed so many positive experiences in her lifetime. As a teen she worked in a camera shop in Muskegon earning the respect and support of its owner in financing her college education. While a teacher she worked part-time as a waitress at the Lumber Mill in Scottsdale where she became close friends with a number of folk musicians at the beginning of their famous careers. The story goes that her friend, John Denver wrote Leaving on a Jet Plane at her townhouse. About that time she jumped out of a perfectly good airplane with fellow skydivers landing safely and soundly on two feet as one would expect of her. Working weekends in Sedona, AZ at the Oak Creek Owl, she made lasting friendships with those who nicknamed her Miss Peach or simply Peach. She was a talented musician playing saxophone in her high school band and both organ and piano for church services and pleasure. From 1980 until 1986 Shari was a Realtor Associate for Tom Fannin/Merrill Lynch Realty where she performed consistently as a million-dollar salesperson. Shari was a leader in Delta Kappa Gamma professional educators' society and Tri Sigma Alumina Association. Through March of 2020 she was a delivery lady for Mobile Meals of Tucson.In September of 1975 Shari met and fell in love with Howard C. Stewart, Jr. "Bud" while working together teaching science at Orange Grove Middle School. From the beginning it was obvious that they were a team. Married in July 1976 before Justice of the Peace Toby Lavetter, a lifetime of adventure would characterize their 44 productive and satisfying years always sharing a bond of love and devotion. Shari and Bud backpacked, 4-wheeled, camped and traveled all over the United States pulling a camping trailer behind their Jeep. Their big adventures included tours of Japan, Hawaii, Nicaragua, Panama, Alaska and the United Kingdom. However, the pair prized, above all, their four decades together in their Tanque Verde home with the panoramic views of Redington Pass and the Rincon Mountains which they always enjoyed sharing with friends and family. Shari was a marvelous hostess always ready for her guests to enjoy comfort and fine dining. Together they served as leaders in a number of organizations including La Cebadilla Estates Corporation HOA, Pantano and Rincon Rotary Clubs, St. John on the Desert Presbyterian Church and The Gadsden Pacific Toy Train Operating Museum.Shari was predeceased by parents, George and Marie. She is survived by brother, Charles Parsons (Carla) of Key Biscayne, FL; husband, Bud of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Alice Stewart (Geoff-Schenkel) of Marietta, OH; sister-in-law, Sally Stewart Summers (Scott) of Marietta, OH; nephew, Miguel Parsons (Pace) of Atlanta, GA; nieces, Christina Parsons of Miami, FL, Dana Parsons Faria (Alex) of Coconut Grove, FL, Emily Summers Manly (Jeremy) of Galena, OH, Sarah Summers Emilio (Drew) of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters, Amelia Schenkel and Micah Schenkel of Marietta, OH; grandnephew, Alec Faria of Coconut Grove, FL; grandnieces, Nola Parsons of Atlanta, GA, Daniella Faria of Coconut Grove, FL, Reagan and Mia Manley of Galena, OH, Ellie and Avey Emilio of Charlotte, NC. A Celebration of Shari's life will be held once the time of Covid-19 has passed. As a tribute to Shari please do an unexpected kindness to another. Communications with Bud will be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.