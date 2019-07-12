WORLEY, Sharon "Del"
76, passed away on July 6, 2019, in Tucson, of natural causes. She will be remembered for her devotion to family, friends, co-workers, and clients, as well as for her humor, optimism, clear thinking, and kindness. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL. Memorial services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., 4831 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ 85711. Flowers may be sent to the church, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Del's name to The Haven of Tucson https://thehaventucson.org/get-involved/donate/.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019