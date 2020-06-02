Shaun Haythornewhite
HAYTHORNEWHITE, Shaun

passed away on May 14, 2020 while living in New York. Shaun was born in Tucson, AZ, September 1985. Shaun was preceded in death by parents, Karen and James Haythornewhite; grandfather, Robert Truman and aunt, Sherry Truman. He is survived by aunts, uncles and many cousins. He will be missed by all those who knew him. Shaun enjoyed music, family, friends and a good time. His laughter will be missed.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
