Shelby Lynn Gibson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby Lynn Gibson.
Service Information
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ
85711
(520)-747-2525
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sheraton Hotel
5151 E. Grant Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GIBSON, Shelby Lynn

28, died December 23, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Beckie and Phillip Gibson; siblings, Kenny and Kelsey; grandparents, Mary Hare, Kathy Gibson and Kenneth Sussman and many members of her large, extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted in Shelby's name at Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy for Libby's Special Needs Program, 7670 E. Wrightstown Rd., Tucson, AZ 85715. Memorial Reception on Saturday, January 11, 2020, Noon - 3:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel, 5151 E. Grant Road. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.