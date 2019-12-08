Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherman Burnell Nelson. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W Thunderbird Rd Peoria , AZ 85381 (623)-974-3671 Viewing 11:00 AM Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W Thunderbird Rd Peoria , AZ 85381 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Sherman Burnell



NELSON, Sherman Burnell85, of Tucson, Arizona died November 30, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona from complications of Parkinson's disease. Sherman was born on October 11, 1934 in Marion, South Dakota to Richard C. Nelson and Minnie (Morrison) Nelson, the youngest of four children. Sherman was preceded in death by his sisters, Ardis Jensen, Wanda Dowd, and Nila Taylor.In 1945, Sherman contracted Polio and spent a year at the Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was treated by Sister Elizabeth Kenny, whose treatment applied hot compresses to the limbs followed by passive movement. Sherman recovered from Polio and learned to walk again. Sherman never complained about having Polio; instead he considered himself incredibly fortunate for obtaining his treatment at the Kenny Institute.Sherman graduated from the University of Minnesota with an engineering degree in 1959, and obtained a Master's Degree from Drexel University in 1965. He was employed by Martin Marietta Company and worked on the Titan I missile silos in South Dakota. Thereafter he moved to Baltimore Maryland and was employed by Westinghouse Electric Company. In 1961, he met and married his wife Pat and began raising three children in Lutherville, Maryland.In 1979, Sherman interviewed for a job with Hughes Aircraft Company in Tucson, Arizona. He was attracted to the mountains, the Sonoran Desert, and the climate. In the fall of 1979, Sherman moved his family to Tucson, Arizona. He continued working at Hughes Aircraft Company, now Raytheon Company, until his retirement in 1999. Sherman enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. For many years, he and his wife were active members of St. Michael's and All Angels Church and were involved with the Southern Arizona Aquatic Association. He also enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, and photography. With his family, he visited many of our country's National Parks. He spent his retirement visiting the Panama Canal, Machu Picchu, the Mediterranean, and Denmark, among other places.Sherman is survived by his wife of 58 years Patricia; his daughters, Lisa (David) Tribbett of Phoenix, and Kay Nelson (Hale Barter) of Tucson; and son, John (Stephanie) Nelson of Phoenix; eight grandchildren, Patrick, Sydney, Madeline, and Olivia Tribbett, Kelsey and Corryn Barter, and Michael and Emily Nelson, and many nieces and nephews.Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Chapel (6830 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria AZ 85381) with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. and Funeral Services at Noon. Burial will follow at Sunland Memorial Park (15826 N Del Web Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arizona Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements by HERITAGE FUNERAL CHAPEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Minnesota Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

