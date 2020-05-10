WAER , Sherry K.



(Wife MOM Nana)



3/7/1955 - 5/5/2019



Sherry was born in St Paul, NE Parents: Earl and Kathryn Mills (D). Sherry passed away peacefully with her loving husband at her side, Andy Waer. Sherry is survived by her husband, Andy and four children, Andrew (Celina), Jannette, Carmen (Jose), Renee (Luis) and 13 grandchildren. Sherry will forever be in our hearts. We love you and miss you every day. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store