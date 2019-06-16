NEAL, Shirlene
79, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on May 28, 2019. She was born in Missouri on August 7, 1939. She worked in Real Estate sales and management. Shirlene's hobbies included interior design, collecting antiques, rescue dogs and trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She traveled to Ottumwa every October to see the leaves change and to spend time with her beloved Iowa family. Shirlene is survived by her two daughters, Jamie Trayner and Stacey Schafer; mother, Lorene Clark; sister, Joyce Halley; as well as six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Clark and sister, Carol Ann Clark.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019