BRANTLEY, Shirley A.
91, of Tucson passed October 12, 2019. She graduated from St.
Olaf College and Indiana University. Shirl taught in Fort Wayne,
IN, was assistant Dean of Women at Miami University of Ohio
and was the Sahuarita High School librarian. She was active as a
TMC volunteer, friend of the library
volunteer, and church member.
Shirl loved to travel, read and share
time with friends. She is survived by her sister, Sandra.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to PACC,
Botanical Gardens, YOTO or Casa de La Luz.
Celebration of Life Service at Bring's Broadway Chapel
Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 14, 2019