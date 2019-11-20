Guest Book View Sign Service Information Messinger Mortuaries 7601 E. Indian School Road Scottsdale , AZ 85251 (480)-945-9521 Graveside service 10:00 AM Paradise Memorial Gardens 9300 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KRANICZ, Shirley Irene



age 91, peacefully passed away on November 9, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona during a stay in the hospital. She was born on August 12, 1928 in Tucson, Arizona to M. Irene Leon and Paul U. Sawyer and was adopted by Edgar A. Romo around 1939.Shirley had a knack for relating to people. Those that spent time with Shirley, fell in love with her. She loved to laugh and have fun, most recently at the weekly soirees at "the joint". Shirley always spoke her mind. She was a strong woman and a survivor. At 5'9" with a size 11 shoe, she was a force to be reckoned with. Shirley had no terminal illnesses in her 91 years.Shirley is beloved and survived by her great-granddaughter's, Gabriella and Gianna Toscano of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Graciella (Gilbert) Toscano of Surprise, AZ, Victoria A. (Gunner) Cameron of Mesa, AZ and Connor P. Kranicz (Alyssa Gauna) of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Suzanne I. Kranicz (Charles Nessel) of Scottsdale, AZ; son, Steven A. (Eloisa) Kranicz of Mesa, AZ; brothers, Edgar A. "Sonny" (Janice) Romo of Camarillo, CA and Andrew L. (Elaina) Romo of Tucson, AZ; nieces and nephews, Joel A. (Simone) Romo of New South Wales, Australia, Lauren A. Romo and daughter, Ava of Laguna Niguel, CA, Adam Laz-Romo of Camarillo, CA, Matthew B. Laz-Romo of Hong Kong, Jennifer, Stephanie and Kimberly Romo and their families; and cousins Patricia J. Herbold of Cave Creek, AZ, and family, Nancy Jo Shook of Old Orchard Beach, ME, and family, Dick Leon of Phoenix, AZ, and family, Cynthia A. Leon of Yuma, AZ, Stephen J. (Jacalyn) Leon of Verde Valley, AZ, Marian Walters and son, Joseph of SanFrancisco, CA, Theresa M. Leon and son, Henry of Phoenix, AZ, Lorraine Acheson and children, Caroline and Anthony of Camp Verde, AZ, and many others, all that Shirley loved dearly. Shirley is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Elizabeth A. Kranicz, her parents, grandparents and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.Mom, we love you and we will miss you every day until we see you again. Rest in PeaceA graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Paradise Memorial Gardens at 9300 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. If you are not able to attend, please pray with us at 10:00 a.m. Phoenix, AZ time. Arrangements by MESSINGER INDIAN SCHOOL MORTUARY.







