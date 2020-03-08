Shirley Jean (Brown) Polk

POLK, Shirley Jean (Brown)

83, of Tucson, beloved mother and friend, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, as a result of heart failure. She was born March 2, 1936 in Vevay, IN. Shirley loved cats, traveling to ocean views and Bud Lite on ice. She had a big heart, was a fiercely independent women and a force of nature. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Estrada. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 8, 2020
