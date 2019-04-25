Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shurdan David YOUNG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YOUNG, Shurdan David David age 74, peacefully left this world on April 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 15, 1944 in Jefferson, Iowa and moved to Marana, AZ in 1952. Son of Shurdan and Vava Young. Graduated from Marana High school in 1963. Devoted worker for the copper mines and later retired from Tucson Rock and Sand. David's love for life and family was unquestionable. His passions included family, quail hunting, country dancing, watching sports, his bird dogs and many endless conversations. David had a charming and witty sense of humor that shone through even during his struggles and failing health. He has touched many people with his kindness and selflessness. A part of him will remain in us forever. A good man that will be truly missed. David will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Vava; sister, Norma; brothers, Charles (Diana), Tommy (Jo), lifelong friend and brother, Guy (Judy); children, Chuck (Kim), Wade (Bert), Doug (Kellee), Sheila and Jenny (Joe); 22 grandkids and 20 great-grandkids, along with loving and loyal friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Oro Valley United Church of Christ, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 – 3:30 p.m., 1401 E. El Conquistador Way. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Oro Valley United Church of Christ. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.





