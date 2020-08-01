AHLMARK, Sigrid Mariawas called back to the Lord on the early morning of July 8, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her husband, Pedro, of Tucson; daughter, Kelsey Rea; and son, Dane; both of Los Angeles, CA. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, H.C. Ray and Hermine Hopkins.Sigrid was born in Augsburg, Germany on November 17, 1954, as the only daughter to her loving parents. She lived in Alaska and Georgia as a child and later graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. in nursing. She used her nursing degree to forge a prominent career in the US Air Force, retiring after 36 years of service as a Lt. Colonel. She also worked as a charge nurse at the Agave Clinic at the VA hospital in Tucson retiring after 20 years.Her passion for nursing and commitment to service came second only to her family. She married Pedro Ahlmark on August 8, 1981, in Augusta, GA. Together, they had two children who she loved spending time with into their adult years. She was also an active member of the Austrian and Marian clubs. Sigrid instilled a strong faith and work ethic in both of her children, who have continued her legacy in serving their country and community.Sigrid was incredibly generous and had a special love for children and animals. Her soulful and artistic nature could seldom be contained; she was a voracious reader and a lover of music and travel. She'll always be remembered as a captivating storyteller with an infectious laugh who loved with abandon. She was looking forward to the birth of her first grandson, Ander Ahlmark, and the 2020 wedding of her daughter Kelsey Rea to Joseph Mancini. She will be missed by all who knew her.Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.