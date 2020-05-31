WAGNER, Simeon Avon71, recently of Tucson, AZ passed at home May 25, 2020. He was born July 27, 1948 in Minneapolis, MN. He attended college in Madison, WI and the University of Minnesota. He had a long career with Hennepin Cty Juvenile Probation in MN. He is survived by wife, Dawn Gessner and daughters, Cassie Headrick, Adrienne Clark and Sally Reynolds. Services will be held in Tucson and Minneapolis, one day in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Higher Ground, where he was a board member.