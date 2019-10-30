MARTIN, SMSGT Scott Alan



age 58, passed away to be with the Lord on October 28, 2019.



Surviving Scott are his wife, Shuxia Zheng; his parents, Sam and Caroline Martin; his brother, Frank Martin and two sons,



Drake and Tyler Franklin.



Scott served his country faithfully for 27 years in the U.S. Air Force before returning to Tucson, AZ with his wife, Shuxia.



He was currently employed by General Atomic



and lived in Vail, AZ.



A remembrance service will be held at Corona De Tucson Baptist Church at 16540 S. Houghton Rd., Corona De Tucson, AZ 85641, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019.



All who shared a remembrance of Scott are invited.



Come as you are. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







