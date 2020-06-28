OLIVAS, Socorro S.



97, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2020.



She was born in Guadalupe, AZ and grew up in Tubac,



before moving to Tucson in 1959.



She is predeceased by her husband, Ramon B. Olivas. Socorro will be greatly missed by her children, Benita, Victor (Barbara) and Elvia Olivas; grandchildren, Ashley Testa, Brittney Smith, Yolanda (Mark Acosta) Smith; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Ayden and Lyla. Also survived by sisters, Olivia Juarez (Phoenix) and Melva Hall (Tucson); sister-in-law, Angelita Solarez (Tubac); the Gabriel Ruiz family,



and many loving nieces and nephews.



Due to limitations at this time, services will be private.



Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









