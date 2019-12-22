Socorro S. Simental (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Socorro S. Simental.
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Eastside Assembly of God
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastside Assembly of God
Interment
Following Services
Holy Hope Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

SIMENTAL, Socorro S.

92, of Tucson, AZ went home to Jesus on December 18, 2019. She was born in Nogales, Sonora on October 31,1927. Socorro was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Socorro is survived by her husband, Victoriano Simental; her children, Victor Simental (Maria), George Simental, Dolores Padilla (Manny), Edmund Simental (Norma) and Carlos Simental (Martha). She is loved and will be missed by many. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Eastside Assembly of God where Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.