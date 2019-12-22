SIMENTAL, Socorro S.
92, of Tucson, AZ went home to Jesus on December 18, 2019. She was born in Nogales, Sonora on October 31,1927. Socorro was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Socorro is survived by her husband, Victoriano Simental; her children, Victor Simental (Maria), George Simental, Dolores Padilla (Manny), Edmund Simental (Norma) and Carlos Simental (Martha). She is loved and will be missed by many. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Eastside Assembly of God where Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 22, 2019