TRAW , Soña Elizabeth



10/18/1936 - 5/17/2020



Soña was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She is deeply missed by her loving family who treasured her quick wit and dry sense of humor. Survived by her son, Ronald Traw (Michelle) and grandchildren, Kristen and Tanner; brother, Edward B. Jacobs; sister, Gloria Samorano (Pete) and brother-in-law, Don Bowerman; many loving nieces and nephews as well as her Castle and Jaquish families in Coppell, Texas and her faithful dog All-In. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward C. Jacobs; mother, Caroline B. Jacobs and sister, Bella Bowerman. Soña retired from Sunnyside High School in Tucson after 30 years as a ceramics teacher. A talented artist, Soña won a national art award in 1954 for her oil landscape entitled "Homeward at Dusk" when she was a senior at St. Joseph's Academy. Soña was a semi-professional poker player and loved to play the slots. She could often be found at the tables in downtown Las Vegas, at the Windstar, and Desert Diamond casinos. An avid sports fan, Soña loved to cheer on her favorite football and college basketball teams with her family. A descendent of Arizona pioneers, Soña was born and raised in Tucson, a place she loved very much. After 70 years, Soña embarked on a new adventure, moving to Coppell to be closer to Ron and Michelle and extended family. Now after 13 years, she returns home. To honor Soña's love for dogs, donations in her memory to your local Humane Society are deeply appreciated. A private graveside service will be held at Holy Hope Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced for a later date. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store