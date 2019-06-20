PIERCE, Soni Kay
was brought into this world May 27, 1946. She left this world to the arms of Jesus her Lord March 1, 2019. She was a professional Barber. For 54 years she loved each and every customer she had. She was blessed by so many of God's children. She was preceded in going home by her father, Ed Simms. Those who are still waiting to go home are her mother, Joyce; brother, Alan; husband, Jim; daughters, Becca and Kari; grandson, Collin; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, Faith Community Church, 2551 W. Orange Grove. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please feel free to donate to Casa De la Luz Hospice. Your gifts to these incredible people would be greatly appreciated and blessed.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from June 20 to June 21, 2019