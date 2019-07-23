Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Stan Maliszewski

Stan Maliszewski Obituary
MALISZEWSKI, Stan

74, passed away suddenly on July 21, 2019 due to pancreatic cancer. Survived by his sister, Beverly Sladovnik; children, Karen and Ryan; grandchildren, Kaleen and Meghan; daughter-in-law, Jill. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at San Xavier Mission, 1950 West San Xavier Road, 85746. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Patronato Restoration San Xavier. Burial will take place in Stan's hometown, Omaha, NE. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 23 to July 24, 2019
