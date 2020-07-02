CATALAN, Stefan F.



1/20/1969 - 6/23/2020



The Lord Jesus Christ called for Stefan at a young age of 51. It was mid-afternoon on June 23, 2020, when he took his last breath here on earth and ascended to the presence of The Lord. Born January 20, 1969, in Tucson, Arizona to Alfredo and Sieglinde Catalan. Stefan aka Wolf, loved and laughed his entire life. There was no problem that he did not have a solution to. Take a second and close your eyes, picture a man driving in a 1969 SS Chevy Chevelle with the windows down, hair slicked back with Mad Dog shades on. It's dark out however his smile is lighting up the road. He has on classic rock music and he's wearing an AC/DC t-shirt. He looks your way and notices you waving him down for help standing next to your car with a flat tire. He turns around, pulls up behind you, and pops his trunk. He walks towards you with a car jack and wheel wrench and before you begin to speak, he winks at you and says "Don't worry, I got this." Surviving and thriving are the mother of his children Marcella Gomez; children, Stefan (Lexi) Catalan, Brittany (Chris) Catalan, and Bridgette (Eusebio) Catalan. Grandchildren, who he adored, Presley, Luna, Joseph, Aleeyah, and Alynna. Father, Alfredo Catalan, Sr.; brothers, Alfredo (Carol) Catalan, Jr., Patrick (Nancy) Catalan, and Gregory Catalan. Stefan was both a thick-skinned and gentle-hearted man. He was the glue to many people's lives. Stefan loved having German blood running through his veins. He loved being the underdog and coming out victorious. (Wolf) is a legend in Tucson and he will be dearly missed. However, he will never be forgotten. Services will be held on Monday July 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Cathedral of Saint Augustine located at 192 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701 followed by a reception at 10:30 am at the Marine Corp League located at 216 E 29th St, Tucson, AZ 85713. May his strength & courage forever burn in our hearts. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.









