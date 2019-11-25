Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stefan Gascho. View Sign Service Information Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care 1687 W Prince Rd #101 Tucson , AZ 85705 (520)-347-4443 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Parish Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GASCHO, Stefan



48, passed away on November 19, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, November 27 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Tucson, AZ. Those attending are asked to wear white in honor of Stefan. Stefan is survived by his parents, Alfred and Lois Gascho; his wife, Bianca Sesteaga; three daughters, Amanda Niehaus, Morgan Gascho and Rachel Gascho, and a son, Aidan Gascho, all of Tucson; three sisters, Ute Gascho, wife of Duncan Hudson, Sara Gascho, wife of Joshua Wertenberger, all of Tucson, and Jessica McCardell, wife of Jay McCardell IV, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Conor McKay, Cassidy McKay and Fae Niehaus, all of Tucson; and 17 nieces and nephews. Stefan was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, grew up there and completed his RN at the Lancaster General School of Nursing before moving to Tucson in 1995. He worked many years as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital. While employed there he obtained his master's degree in nursing and went on to become a nurse practitioner, working at Southern Arizona Orthopedics. Stefan immensely enjoyed his career in nursing. He had a way of connecting with people and obtaining their trust that made him much loved by patients and colleagues alike. He cared deeply about his patients and used his intelligence and vast knowledge to serve them. Stefan also enjoyed music, playing the guitar and singing. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted and dearly loved father, husband, brother, son, nephew and uncle. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.







