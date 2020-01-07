Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Stephan K. (Lt. Col., Ret.) Jacobs

Stephan K. (Lt. Col., Ret.) Jacobs Obituary
JACOBS, Stephan K.

(Lt. Col., Ret.)

passed away on January 3, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Steve's early years were spent in Texas and was brought to Tucson when he was eight. He graduated from Tucson High School and later from The University of Arizona at which time he joined the Air Force. Steve rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and retired after 21 years in the Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard.

Steve is Survived by Dolores, his wife of 36 years; son, Ronald Jacobs; stepson, Thomas Mouser (Katherine); grandchildren, Kelli, Jordan, Joel and Lilly Jacobs; step-grandchildren, Kyle and Margaret Mouser and great-grandchild, Pearl Derienacker.

Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Steve's name to the Hermitage No Kill Cat Shelter or Tucson Wildlife Center. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY & CEMETERY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
