Stephan "Brad" Mcfadden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCFADDEN, Stephan "Brad"

The University of Arizona's Disability Resource Center and Adaptive Athletics mourns the sudden passing of Coach Stephan "Brad" McFadden (November 22, 1977 - May 6, 2020).

Coach McFadden moved to Tucson in 1999 to pursue academics and athletics. Ultimately receiving his degree from Northern Arizona University, Brad was a committed and dedicated Wildcat, active in both of University of Arizona's Wheelchair Tennis and Wheelchair Rugby programs. Brad loved sports and he loved to introduce people with disabilities to the wheelchair sports community. Brad became Assistant Coach of the UA's Wheelchair Rugby team in 2014, and was promoted to Head Coach in 2016 where he led the team to its first national title in 2018 and supported them in successfully defending that title the following year in 2019.

Coach McFadden will be remembered as a great coach, dear friend, dedicated father, loving husband and son. He is survived by his wife, Marie; two young daughters, Avril and Alaina; his mother and stepfather, Janet and Jeff and sister, Jennifer.

To help support his family at this difficult time, his friends and family have established this Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-the-life-and-memory-of-brad-mcfadden




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved