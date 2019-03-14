Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BARLETTA, Stephanie Amparo Ophelia was born on Christmas Eve 1987, in Tucson, Arizona. The Lord received her with open arms early in the morning on Friday, March 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Nana Ophelia Nelson, Nana Toni and Grandpa, John Johnson; great- aunt, Amparo Henderson; uncles, Jose "Joey" Cervantez, Gregory "Chapo" Cervantez and David Cervantez; grandparents, Virginia and Gus Barletta; aunt, Margie Tucker; great-grandparents, Margaret and Joseph Di Fiore. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Leslie M. Graham; parents, Deborah and Joseph Barletta; sisters, Candy (Cody) Spence and Jolene Barletta; niece and nephews, Iizayanna and Iizayah Lopez and Weston Spence; aunt, Janet Barletta; uncle, John Barletta; aunt, Kris Graham; loving Godparents, along with the cousin, Gregory Cervantez, Jr. and the Elzy Family. Stephanie also leaves behind an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins from Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan; and Cragin Elementary School families, and a host of loving friends. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel of FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Avenue, with Celebration of Stephanie's Life to follow the service in the Reception Center.





BARLETTA, Stephanie Amparo Ophelia was born on Christmas Eve 1987, in Tucson, Arizona. The Lord received her with open arms early in the morning on Friday, March 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Nana Ophelia Nelson, Nana Toni and Grandpa, John Johnson; great- aunt, Amparo Henderson; uncles, Jose "Joey" Cervantez, Gregory "Chapo" Cervantez and David Cervantez; grandparents, Virginia and Gus Barletta; aunt, Margie Tucker; great-grandparents, Margaret and Joseph Di Fiore. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Leslie M. Graham; parents, Deborah and Joseph Barletta; sisters, Candy (Cody) Spence and Jolene Barletta; niece and nephews, Iizayanna and Iizayah Lopez and Weston Spence; aunt, Janet Barletta; uncle, John Barletta; aunt, Kris Graham; loving Godparents, along with the cousin, Gregory Cervantez, Jr. and the Elzy Family. Stephanie also leaves behind an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins from Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan; and Cragin Elementary School families, and a host of loving friends. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel of FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Avenue, with Celebration of Stephanie's Life to follow the service in the Reception Center. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Funeraria del Angel South Lawn

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close