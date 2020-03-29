|
HUDSON, Stephanie Louise (Molony)
8/7/1971 - 3/15/2020
Stephanie passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, after a 37-month battle with cancer. She was born in Palos Verdes, CA and moved to Tucson, AZ for nursing school, where she would start her family. Whether she was with her patients, her many friends, or those less fortunate in the community, Stephanie was best remembered as a woman who would do whatever she could to help better the circumstances of others. This tenacity caused her to leave an indelible mark in the life of every person she touched.
Stephanie is survived by her three beloved children, Connor James Hudson (22), Patrick Bryan Hudson (19), and Kennedy Margaret Hudson (16), as well as her husband, Bryan Hudson.
Bearing current circumstances in mind, a small service was held this past Friday for immediate family, with a larger celebration of life being optimistically planned for later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to collect donations for a project in Stephanie's memory benefiting the homeless, women, and children at Gospel Rescue Mission - an organization which was near and dear to her heart and her philanthropic efforts in the community.
To donate: Go to https://www.grmtucson.com/donate/ - Select Amount to Donate - Make sure to select "In Memory Of" and enter "Stephanie Hudson" - Enter Donation Receipt Address - Enter Payment Info.
Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 29, 2020