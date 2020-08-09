1/1
Stephanie Sianna O'hanlon
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'HANLON, Stephanie sianna

August 28, 1990 - July 23,2020

Our beloved Stephanie Sianna O'Hanlon gained her wings on July 23, 2020. Stephanie was born August 28, 1990. She was loved by many. She is survived by her precious five-year-old son, Santhiel Sainz (Santi bear), her loving parents father Robert Sainz; stepmom, Laura Jordan; mother Margaret O'Hanlon; grandmother's, Norma Pacheco and Judith O'Hanlon; many brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her Uncle Steve Sainz. She will greatly be missed. Services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS, 2580 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Martinez Funeral Chapels-Tucson - Tucson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels-Tucson - Tucson
2580 S. 6th Ave
Tucson, AZ 85713
(520) 547-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved