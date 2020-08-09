O'HANLON, Stephanie siannaAugust 28, 1990 - July 23,2020Our beloved Stephanie Sianna O'Hanlon gained her wings on July 23, 2020. Stephanie was born August 28, 1990. She was loved by many. She is survived by her precious five-year-old son, Santhiel Sainz (Santi bear), her loving parents father Robert Sainz; stepmom, Laura Jordan; mother Margaret O'Hanlon; grandmother's, Norma Pacheco and Judith O'Hanlon; many brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her Uncle Steve Sainz. She will greatly be missed. Services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS, 2580 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713.