Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Goldstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Stephen A. Goldstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Stephen A. Goldstein Obituary
GOLDSTEIN, Dr. Stephen A.

On January 22, 2020, the Justice League bid a final farewell to the REAL Superman: Dr. Stephen A. Goldstein. Stephen was surrounded by his beloved family and friends when he peacefully slipped his planetary bonds and left to conquer worlds unknown.

Born in Buffalo, NY in 1969, Stephen raced to the finish line four minutes before the arrival of his identical twin brother. His superpower was the ability to transform ordinary strangers into lifelong friends. He welcomed all with robust bear-hugs and left each of us feeling like a celebrity. He was an excellent cook with a tendency to leave the kitchen looking like a war-zone - apparently cleaning up was Stephen's Kryptonite. He was up for any adventure and spent the summer after college touring the US with his brother in a small Civic Sedan with a two-man tent.

Stephen earned his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Syracuse and underwent ENT training at Thomas Jefferson Medical Center. After a fellowship at Emory, he returned to Philadelphia where he served as the director of Facial Plastic Surgery. He relocated to Tucson in 2010 as an Associate Professor and started the new department of ENT and Residency Training. Dr. Goldstein's philosophy was to treat every patient with compassion and respect - a goal he met with resounding success.

Stephen's greatest pride was his marriage to Dr. Melanie McCarty. Together, Melanie and Stephen welcomed three sons and have filled these fleeting years with joy, adventure, and love.

His loving family includes his wife, Melanie, and their three sons (junior superheroes) Leo (6), Milo (4), and Jonah (4). He will be missed by so many, but especially his mother, Karen Tabor; siblings, Scott (Suzy) Goldstein, Lori (Mark) Motis, Kim (David) Kaffey and also Sheila and Linn McCarty.

Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michaels School in honor of Dr. Stephen Goldstein. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now