MARTEN, Stephen A. 9/28/1951 – 3/19/2019 A beloved father, husband and friend, Steve's kindness, enthusiasm and spirit were appreciated by all who knew him. A naval pilot, intelligence officer, astronomer, financial adviser and community advocate, he lived an extraordinary life. He was loved and will be dearly missed by friends and family. Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas, 5150 N. Valley View Rd. Arrangements by ABEL FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019