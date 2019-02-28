JACOBS, Stephen Frank 1928 – 2019 Laser pioneer Stephen Frank Jacobs passed away on February 24, 2019, at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He was 90 years old. Born October 1, 1928, in New York City, the son of Henry Lawrence Jacobs and Josette Frank. Steve grew up in Greenwich Village and later moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1965. In the years that followed, he would help build one of the most prestigious optics departments in the world, the University of Arizona Optical Sciences Center. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Jacobs; his three children, Henry Jacobs, Thomas Jacobs and Jane Jacobs; his six grandchildren, Stephen, Rebecca, Sarah, Joseph, Rosalyn and Celyn, as well as his sister, Judith Rosen. A Memorial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Optical Sciences Center on the University of Arizona campus. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 28, 2019