Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NULTEMEIER, Stephen Paul



Steve, born in Tucson August 12, 1968, passed away unexpectedly May 16, 2019. He was proud of his career as a respected electrician. Predeceased by grandparents, Stan and Virginia Romine and Roy and Elsie Nultemeier. He is survived by the joys of his life - daughters, Jamie, Brittany, Lauren and Aleisha and granddaughter, Harley. Also survived by parents, Linda and Dennis Nultemeier; much loved "tag-along" brother, Scott (Leighjay); extended family and friends; and dog, Meela. Steve, you lived your life with courage and perseverance, and we are proud of you. You left us too soon, but much remains: memories of your great smile, baseball games, camping on Mt. Lemmon, fishing at Reid Park, Disneyland trips; most importantly, your daughters and granddaughter. Now you are at peace and safe in the arms of God. You are loved and missed, and will remain in our hearts forever. Mom, Dad, Scott, and family. Services will be private. (John 11:25)







NULTEMEIER, Stephen PaulSteve, born in Tucson August 12, 1968, passed away unexpectedly May 16, 2019. He was proud of his career as a respected electrician. Predeceased by grandparents, Stan and Virginia Romine and Roy and Elsie Nultemeier. He is survived by the joys of his life - daughters, Jamie, Brittany, Lauren and Aleisha and granddaughter, Harley. Also survived by parents, Linda and Dennis Nultemeier; much loved "tag-along" brother, Scott (Leighjay); extended family and friends; and dog, Meela. Steve, you lived your life with courage and perseverance, and we are proud of you. You left us too soon, but much remains: memories of your great smile, baseball games, camping on Mt. Lemmon, fishing at Reid Park, Disneyland trips; most importantly, your daughters and granddaughter. Now you are at peace and safe in the arms of God. You are loved and missed, and will remain in our hearts forever. Mom, Dad, Scott, and family. Services will be private. (John 11:25) Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close