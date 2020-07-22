1/1
Stephen Peter Walkosak
1940 - 2020
WALKOSAK, Stephen Peter

80, passed away July 2, 2020. Steve was born March 18, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio. Careers span 10 years serving in the U.S. Navy, Federal Aviation Administration, RE/MAX Realty and owner/operator of X-Stream Ponds of Tucson. Steve loved his family and friends, poker, bowling, UA Wildcats sports and jokes. His laugh carried far and wide. Steve is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean of Tucson; son, Nicholas (Trigie Ealey) Walkosak of Arlington, VA.; daughter, Diana Walkosak (Cale) Dupre of San Diego, CA.; son, Anthony Walkosak of Tucson; siblings, Russell (Betty) Walkosak, Audrey Daughtry and Mary (Toney) Oliver, all of Owensboro, KY.; Richard Rohr of Sacramento, CA., as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Steve is preceded in death by son, Vincent Walkosak; mother, Mary Walkosak; father, Peter Walkosak and sister, Isabelle (Walkosak) Rohr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's memory to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's Education Fund and/or the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Memorial service to be held when gatherings are safe. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.





Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
A brother n law who always made you feel welcome and important in his life. Steve was with me when his sister passed in Sacramento, Calif and stayed to help get through the hard times. We are all going to miss you Steve. I pray for Jean and family that God gives you the comfort and peace through your time of grieving
Richard Rohr
Family
