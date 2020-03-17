Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Quiroga. View Sign Service Information Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial 1040 North Columbus Blvd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-322-6131 Service 7:00 AM San Ignacio de Loyola Church 785 W. Sahuaro St. View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM San Ignacio de Loyola Church 785 W. Sahuaro St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On March 7, 2020, a link was broken in the Quiroga Family chain due to the passing of our beloved, Stephen William Tyler Paul Quiroga. He came into this world a month early on September 3, 1999, a special gift to his parents Paul Quiroga and Candice Menges. He was his father's Buddy and the light in his mother's eyes. When he was three years old, he would say I want a baby. His Tia Julie said tell your Dad. He said I did and he said no. Eventually his Dad said yes and gave him three sisters, who Stephen loved so much- Monet, Janessa and Jaime. He was a playful child, full of energy and always having good times with his lifelong best friends/cousins- Nathan, Ruben, Eric, Isaac, Leo, David, Alexis, Jacob, JJ, Floyd, Yazmine, Rosaelena, Alexandra, Neraiyah, Steven, Israel, Elijah, Tamard, Maya and Jerome. They will forever miss his presence. He was blessed to have five generations of family who loved him, including grandparents, Guillermo and Cruzita Quiroga, Sharla Menges, Gardner Deegan; great-grandparents, Rosemary and Ignacio Garcia, Pablo Ernesto Quiroga (deceased), Mary and Gardner Deegan Sr. (deceased); tias Julia, Nina Becky, Maria, Amelia and Sonya, tios Marcelino, Rosario, George and Anthony, great-nieces Aaliyah, Arianna, Leilani, Isabel; step-dad, Anthony and many aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends who were like family. He will be missed forever and always by his one and only love Amber DeArcee. As a child he participated in the Old Pascua Wiko'i Yaura society as a soldier with his great-uncle. Like his father, he was a hard working man who took pride in new construction that he helped build around Tucson. In time, the Quiroga family chain will link again in the Santo Gloria. Until that day, he will always be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. A traditional Yaqui Ceremony will be held at San Ignacio de Loyola Church, 785 W. Sahuaro St. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 beginning at 7:00 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. and burial following at Rincon Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION & BURIAL.







