Steve Romero
ROMERO, Steve

57, of Tucson passed away June 26, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Oscar R. Romero. Survived by wife, Monica Romero; mother, Carmen Romero; son, Angel Montalvo; sister; Rosalie; brothers, Oscar Jr., Felix; grandchildren, Brian Shelton, DeAngelo, Kailey, Ava-Lynn, Quinn Montalvo; Niece, Yesenia; Nephews, Felix Jr., Jesus, Ezekiel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be live streamed. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
