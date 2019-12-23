Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Fred Wolff. View Sign Service Information The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek 15015 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land , TX 77478 (281)-565-5015 Send Flowers Obituary

WOLFF, Steven Fred



died on December 12, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas, shortly after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He was born in Lemmon, South Dakota on April 15, 1950 and moved six months later to Tucson, AZ, where he spent the next 45 years. Steve earned both a Bachelor's and Master's of Science at the University of Arizona. As a mining engineer, from 1978-2014, Steve's career was spent designing open pit mines for the copper, silver and gold industry, along with developing software to advance the field. He was a dedicated and generous father to his sons and remained committed to his larger family. As a lifelong golfer, Steven played regularly with the Greatwood Men's Club in Sugar Land and marshalled for the Shining Mountain Golf Course in Woodland Park. This past summer he hiked to a 12,500-foot peak with his friends from the Spring Valley Area in Divide, CO, where he and Julie enjoyed their summer home. Steven's parents, father-in-law, and brother-in- law preceded him in death. He is survived by: Julie, his wife of forty years; his two sons, Clint and Kevin (his wife Sarah), and his grandson, Eli. His surviving extended family members include: sister, Marcia Keesling (her husband David); brother, Stuart Wolff (his wife Cynthia); mother-in-law, Rosemary Ganshirt and brother-in law, Bill Ganshirt (his wife Becky), as well as three nephews, two nieces, and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the or to research on the detection and treatment of glioblastoma multiforme tumors.







