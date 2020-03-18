Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Joseph Boberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOBERG, Steven Joseph



64, passed on to his eternal reward on Saturday, March 7 in the presence of his closest friends. Steve was born on December 22, 1955 in Dayton, Kentucky, the thirteenth of 13 children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Hale Boberg and eight of his siblings. He is survived by brother, Jack Boberg; sisters, Sr. Joan Boberg CDP, Pam Wagner and Lynn Mowery and many loving friends.Steve came to Tucson in 1977 to attend graduate school. Shortly thereafter he secured employment at Burr-Brown where he worked until the merger with Texas Instruments. He then moved to Suntran where he was the Facilities Manger until his retirement in 2018.Steve was a warm and caring person who will be greatly missed by his loving family and many life-long friends. He routinely hosted holiday events in his home. Perhaps it is fitting that he passed at his annual tie-dye party. And while he fathered no children of his own, the many children (and their children) of his siblings and friends will forever miss their cherished "Uncle Steve".Donations in Steve's memory should be directed to Sisters of Divine Providence, 5300 St. Anne Drive Melbourne, Ky. 41059. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







