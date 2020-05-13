KAMMEYER, Dr. Steven



72, passed away April 29, 2020. He was raised in Denison, Iowa, the second child of Armin and Maybelle Kammeyer's four children, and by far the most fun. Steven was born to create! As a child, he worked with his dad on cars and wooden furniture which ultimately led to his winning a scholarship to the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. He once pedaled his bicycle from Denison to Chicago, where he drove a bus while studying dentistry. He then traveled to Long Beach, California where he served in the Navy Dental Corps. Throughout his life, he built many astonishing pieces: dozens of rocking chairs from exotic woods; a half pipe for his son; a three-story air-conditioned treehouse for his daughter; a harpsichord; an authentic gypsy caravan and an airplane which he piloted once. He loved music and sang energetically at any opportunity. He redesigned and renovated every house he ever lived in, including his last home.



Steven was an excellent dentist, but most people will remember him for his beautiful creations, foremost among them his children; Grace and Oliver Kammeyer. He lives on in their hearts and in the heart of his wife, Mel Kearney, and his siblings Jerry, Kay and Greg.



Steven was one of the fortunate few who did exactly what he wanted in his 72 years. His family is grateful for his love and drive which left so much beauty in this world he passed through. Due to Covid-19 services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.













