VAMVAKIS, Steven Nicholas
66, of Naples FL and formerly of Tucson, Arizona and Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on February 2, 2020 at home. Born in Philadelphia PA, son of the late Nicholas and Martha (Harriman) Vamvakis. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Martley Vamvakis; son, Matthew Vamvakis and daughter-in-law, Rachel of Summit, NJ; brother, Christopher Vamvakis of Phoenix; stepson, Bill Roland and wife, Julie of East Greenwich, RI; stepson, James Roland and wife, Melanie of New York City, NY; grandchildren, Ethan and Michael Vamvakis, Olivia and Ellie Roland.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 23, 2020